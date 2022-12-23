Chelsea star wants wage parity with 28-year-old teammate before signing new deal

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is nearing the end of his contract at the London club, and Chelsea have not managed to secure a contract extension with him yet.

According to a report from the Sun, Chelsea have offered him a new deal but the player has turned it down because of low wages.

The report claims that Mendy is demanding pay parity with 28-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to offer him an improved deal in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old has been an important first-team player for the Blues since joining the club and he helped them win the UEFA Champions League.

However, he has lost his first team place this season. New manager Graham Potter prefers a keeper with better distribution skills and the Spaniard Kepa is thriving under the former Brighton boss.

Mendy will probably demand game-time assurances as well before committing his long-term future to the club.

The 30-year-old has not been at his best this season, and he has had an injury problem as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Senegal international can regain his peak form, and reclaim his place in the starting lineup during the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer and they should look to secure his extension in the coming weeks.

