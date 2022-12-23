Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old central midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.

The player has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2024 and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to come forward with an offer when the transfer window opens next month.

Shelvey is not a regular starter for Eddie Howe and a report from ESPN claims that the Newcastle manager is prepared to cash in on the player.

While the Magpies are not actively looking to sell the player next month, they will let him move on if he wants to leave in search of regular game time.

He has had just 34 minutes of action in the Premier League this season and a player of his quality needs to play more often. The midfielder is in his peak years, and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at Newcastle every week.

It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves over the next few weeks now.