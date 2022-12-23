Four Uruguayan players including Edinson Cavani could be facing a ‘six month ban’

FIFA is reportedly considering placing a six-month ban on four Uruguayan stars for their actions after they were eliminated from the World Cup.

Uruguay’s final game saw them defeat Ghana 2-0, but that result was insufficient for them to advance to the knockout rounds because South Korea defeated Portugal to take the second qualifying spot on goals scored.

And the South Americans were furious at full-time for some of the contentious decisions going against them during the game, with Edinson Cavani and Jose Gimenez being the most vocal with their complaints to the referees.

As the full-time whistle blew, the Uruguay players confronted the referee aggressively and almost chased him down the tunnel as he was escorted off. Cavani and a few others saw themselves get booked too.

Cavani was also filmed punching the VAR monitor as he stormed down the tunnel.

And according to AS, the players could now be facing a six month ban for their actions. The report states the punishment for the footballers’ violations of Articles 11 and 12: “the prohibition of carrying out activities related to football for at least six months.”; where Article 12 is regarding the “Improper conduct of players and officials”.

It’s possible that Edinson Cavani, Jose Maria Giménez, Diego Godin, and Fernando Muslera will all be prohibited from representing their clubs and countries as a result of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s final decision, which won’t be made public until the end of February.