West Ham United have had a disappointing season in the Premier League so far and the Hammers are currently 16th in the league table, just one point above the drop zone.

According to a report from Dean Jones from GiveMeSport, West Ham manager David Moyes is currently under a lot of pressure and his future will depend on the next three matches.

Jones claims that the uncertainty surrounding Moyes’ future could affect West Ham’s transfer plans as well. Apparently, the agents of the players linked to the London club are currently waiting to find out the fate of the manager before deciding on potential moves.

Jones said: “I’m hearing that he might only have three games to turn it around. Other agents will hear that message and they’ll probably hold back a little bit.” “Agents will be trying to figure out exactly how West Ham’s future is going to shape up.”

A club of West Ham’s stature will be expected to fight for European qualification, but they have been quite poor in the first half of the season. It remains to be seen whether they can turn things around during the second half of the campaign.

Moyes has done an impressive job since taking over and the Scottish manager will have to get the best out of his players over the next few weeks.

He was backed considerably during the summer transfer window, and it is understandable that the club hierarchy is now looking to demand a return on their investment.

West Ham need to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window, and it will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy is willing to invest more money in order to transform their fortunes this season.