Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Mason Holgate from Everton and they have made an enquiry for the defender.

According to reports, the Whites are looking to improve their defensive options in order to give themselves a good chance of finishing the season strongly.

They have identified the 26-year-old Everton defender as a potential target, and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees are prepared to let him leave midway through the season.

Holgate has been a useful member of the Everton first-team squad and Frank Lampard might not be keen on weakening his squad in January.

Both Leeds and Everton have had a mediocre season so far, and they could be dragged into the relegation battle if they falter over the next few weeks.

Holgate can play as a full-back as well as a centre-back. His versatility will be a bonus for Jesse Marsch and Leeds United if they manage to secure his services.

The 26-year-old has started just three league games for Everton this season and he will be determined to play more often. If the Toffees cannot provide him with that opportunity in the coming months, the player might look to force a move away from Goodison Park.