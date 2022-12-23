According to The Athletic columnist Phil Hay, who revealed this information on his podcast, Burnley and Watford have entered the race for Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh.

The 21-year-old defender has only made two competitive appearances for the Whites during the 2022–23 season.

Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling are currently ahead of him in the pecking order at Elland Road, which may present a chance for Drameh to leave Yorkshire club in January.

The 21-year-old is “very much” desired by the Clarets and the Hornets, but hishis contract won’t run out until the summer of 2024, which means the clubs may have to pay a high price to acquire him in January.