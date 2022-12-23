Leeds United planning bids for midfield duo in January

Posted by

The Mirror claims that Leeds United wants to buy two players in January, starting with George Hall of Birmingham City for £15million.

Jesse Marsch is anticipated to bolster his team in January. The American needs to fix a few weaknesses and it appears that he already has a few targets in mind.

According to The Mirror, Leeds plans to spend £40million in January, with Hall and Matheus Cunha being the top two targets.

Although the top two transfer targets are Atletico Madrid’s Cunha for £25 million and Birmingham City’s Hall for £15 million.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.