The Mirror claims that Leeds United wants to buy two players in January, starting with George Hall of Birmingham City for £15million.

Jesse Marsch is anticipated to bolster his team in January. The American needs to fix a few weaknesses and it appears that he already has a few targets in mind.

According to The Mirror, Leeds plans to spend £40million in January, with Hall and Matheus Cunha being the top two targets.

Although the top two transfer targets are Atletico Madrid’s Cunha for £25 million and Birmingham City’s Hall for £15 million.