Liverpool and Manchester United or reportedly interested in signing the Preston North End youngster Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile.

According to a report from the Mirror, Premier League clubs Manchester City, Newcastle, United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the highly talented attacker as well.

The 16-year-old has been in outstanding form for Preston under 18’s this season. He has scored 18 goals in his last 10 appearances and Rodriguez-Gentile has four hat-tricks in that time as well.

It is no surprise that his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League elite.

The 16-year-old has a massive future ahead of him, and he has the potential to develop into a top-class attacker in the coming years.

Liverpool and Manchester United have always shown a willingness to invest in the best young talents, and it will be interesting to see if they can lure the youngster away from Deepdale.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have a rich history of nurturing talented young players into established stars, and Rodriguez-Gentile will be hoping to fulfil his potential with a move to either of the two Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, the player is highly rated at Preston and the Championship outfit will not want to part ways with their prized asset anytime soon. They will hope that youngster can continue his development at Deepdale and fulfil his potential with them in the coming seasons.

The report also adds that Preston are hoping to integrate the youngster into their first-team squad in the near future.