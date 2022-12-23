Manchester United have linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils for a while now and journalist Alex Crook believes that Manchester United could complete his signing very soon.

Crook said to talksport: “Manchester United [are] very keen to get this deal done. I was told yesterday [Tuesday], actually, that unless something drastic happens, this could well be signed and sealed very soon.”

The 23-year-old has 16 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for club and country this season, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for the Premier League side.

Manchester United terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo before the World Cup and they will need to replace him adequately in January.

The Red Devils are fighting for Champions League qualification and a signing like Gakpo could transform them in the final third and help them finish in the top four.

The 23-year-old has proven his quality in the Eredivisie and at the international level recently. He has got the talent to succeed in the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact upon his move to Old Trafford.