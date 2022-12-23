Neil Warnock slams Liverpool star after League cup defeat against Manchester City

Neil Warnock has expressed his surprise at Darwin Nunez’s missed chances against Manchester City on Thursday night in the League cup tie.

Nunez had a night to forget as Liverpool’s Carabao Cup defence was ended by Pep Guardiola’s side as City won 3-2 at the Etihad. The game could have easily finished in Liverpool’s favour if it had not been for the Uruguayan who had at least three clear chances to put the ball inside the net but he dragged all three wide.

Nunez has had a difficult start to his English football career since joining the club from Benfica in the summer, but he has still managed nine goals in 19 matches across all competitions. However, he can’t help but be judged in comparison to Erling Haaland’s work for City.

And Neil Warnock also compared him to City’s monster striker suggesting that if Liverpool had Haaland, they would have easily won. He told talkSPORT:

“If Liverpool had Haaland they would’ve won easily, the chances Nunez missed I can’t believe the chances he missed.”

“But I thought what a good sign for Liverpool, the best I’d seen for a while and I just thought with the players missing they might try get something at the back in January if they can. I just thought it was promising for Liverpool.”

Haaland has scored an insane 18 goals in his first 14 Premier League games and opened the scoring for his side against Liverpool as well.