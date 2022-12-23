Newcastle have advantage in their pursuit of 13-goal star in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the French international forward Marcus Thuram.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Borussia Mönchengladbach could look to cash in on the player next month. The German outfit will not want to lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season, and it makes sense for them to sell him for a reasonable price in January.

Newcastle are looking to add more quality to their attacking unit and they have identified the 25-year-old as a potential target.

A report from Fichajes claims that Italian giants Inter Milan are keen on signing the Frenchman as well but Newcastle clearly have an advantage in the transfer chase. The report adds that Newcastle can offer more money to the player and therefore they will be one of the favourites to sign him.

Thuram has been outstanding for the Bundesliga club this season, and he has scored 13 goals (and four assists) in 17 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old could be keen on taking the next step in his career and a move to the Premier League would represent an exciting opportunity for the player.

The Frenchman is entering his peak years, and he could improve the Magpies substantially in the final third.

Newcastle are currently third in the league table and they will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification. A quality signing like Thuram in January could galvanise the squad and help them secure a top-four finish.