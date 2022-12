Newcastle agreed to sign youngster Garang Kuol back in September. On January 1st, he will formally join the Toon after leaving Central Coast Mariners for £600,000.

The Australian wonderkid had a memorable 2022 after breaking out in the A League, making his international debut, participating in the World Cup and signing with Newcastle United.

A website named In Bed With Maradona has been publishing a list of the top 100 young players since 2011. Following a rebrand, it was previously known as the IBWM100 and is now known as the HUNDRED. It is highly regarded and the list for the upcoming year is already out. Garang Kuol is included in the 2023 edition of this list, which is a comprehensive profile of the up-and-coming talents.

The attacker is included with World Cup champion Enzo Fernandez and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a potential target of Newcastle.