Richarlison is set to be out for three to four weeks due to hamstring injury

Richarlison’s hamstring injury could keep him out for up to four weeks, according to Spurs manager Antonio Conte.

Richarlison had a standout tournament in Qatar, scoring three goals, including a spectacular bicycle kick goal against Serbia, which was named as the goal of the tournament.

His World Cup, however, came to a disappointing end as Croatia defeated Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals, a game which also saw the former Everton being taken off with an injury.

The club were awaiting an MRI scan on him, and after the MRI scan results, Conte has confirmed that the player will be out for three to four weeks. He said:

“I spoke with the medical department, they told me we need three to four weeks.”

“His injury was a serious injury.

“I followed all my players at the World Cup with my fingers crossed, because you know very well you can lose important players.

“It happened with Richarlison, who had a problem, [Rodrigo] Bentancur and Ben Davies.”

Richarlison will therefore miss Tottenham’s trip to Brentford on Boxing Day to resume their Premier League campaign.

In addition, he is expected to miss the FA Cup match against Portsmouth on January 7 as well as the games against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.