“They are in contact with his agents” – Romano says Man Utd want 23-yr-old World Cup star

Manchester United are hoping to pull off the signing of Cody Gakpo in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after his impressive performances during the World Cup.

The Dutchman has managed to score three goals for the Netherlands in the World Cup and he helped them reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

He has done well for PSV Eindhoven as well, scoring 13 goals and picking up 17 assists across all competitions at the club level.

Manchester United could certainly use a quality attacker like him, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with PSV in the coming weeks.

A report from GiveMeSport claims that Manchester United have now initiated contact with the player’s agents and they are looking to get the deal over the line.

Fabrizio Romano said to GMS: “At the moment, he’s a serious option. Manchester United are working on it. They are in contact with his agents.”

The Red Devils certainly have the finances to sign the player and the opportunity to move to Old Trafford is likely to be a tempting proposition for Gakpo as well.

Erik ten Hag could help the 23-year-old continue his development with regular football at Manchester United, and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The player is likely to cost a premium because of his World Cup displays and Manchester United will probably feel that they should have signed him at the start of the season.

Manchester United will be looking to finish in the top four and they will need to improve their squad in January in order for that to happen. Gakpo could make an immediate impact in the Premier League and help them secure Champions League qualification.