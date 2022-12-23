Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly monitoring the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as per ESPN.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move away from Leicester City at the start of the season, but the Foxes valued him at around £60 million and the player’s suitors decide not to pursue him at the time.

However, the midfielder will be out of contract in the summer of 2024 and Leicester will be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of the season. They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer and the summer of 2023 will be their final opportunity to recoup a significant amount of money for him. However, the attacking midfielder is likely to cost less than the £60 million fee reported at the start of the season.

Maddison has been exceptional for Leicester since joining the club and he deserves to play at a higher level. A move to Tottenham could be the ideal next step in his career. He has seven goals and four assists to his name in 13 league games this season.

The 26-year-old will add goals and creativity in the final third. Antonio Conte is in desperate need of someone who can unlock the deep defences and add a bit of craft in the central areas.

Furthermore, Maddison can be an asset from set pieces as well. The 26-year-old is quite impressive with direct free kicks and he will add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack.

The midfielder is well-settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Spurs if he joins them.