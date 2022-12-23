PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move away from the Eredivisie in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has been fantastic for club and country this season and a number of Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on signing him.

According to James Olley from ESPN, Tottenham have scouted the Dutch international attacker. It will be interesting to see if they follow up with a concrete offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Gakpo has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Dutch outfit this season, and he was outstanding for his country in the World Cup as well. The 23-year-old managed to score three goals in Qatar and help his side reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The 23-year-old is one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe right now, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Antonio Conte.

Spurs could definitely use more creativity and cutting-edge in the final third and Gakpo would be an ideal fit for them.

The 23-year-old can operate anywhere across the front three and as an attacking midfielder. His versatility will add some much-needed tactical flexibility to the side.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United as well, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can beat their Premier League rivals to the signature of the Dutch international.

The Dutch international will be looking to make a step up in his career right now and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a fee with PSV Eindhoven for the player in the upcoming windows.