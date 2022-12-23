Former England international and Fulham legend George Cohen has passed away at the age of 83.

Cohen was the vice-captain of the England squad that managed to win the World Cup in 1966 and he was considered as one of the best right-backs in English football at the time.

The defender spent his club career at Fulham, racking up over 450 appearances. Back in 2016, the Premier League club unveiled a statue of Cohen outside Craven Cottage and he was awarded MBE for services in 2000 as well.

The news will come as a disappointing blow to the London club and its fans.

The Premier League side took to social media to share their reaction to the news and former Premier League players like Gary Lineker have also expressed their sadness on social media.

A message of condolence from our Chairman, following the sad passing of George Cohen. — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2022