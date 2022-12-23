Video: Erik ten Hag’s reaction to a question about Cody Gakpo has left United fans excited

Manchester United fans can’t help but be excited after seeing manager Erik ten Hag’s reaction to a question about Cody Gakpo, a player heavily linked with the club.

Gakpo has impressed this season for PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands, making him United’s top transfer target. He has been in extraordinary form this season having scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists so far and he carried his domestic form into the World Cup as well scoring thrice for Netherlands.

According to reports in the England, United are eager to complete a deal for the 23-year-old as soon as possible.

Gakpo has previously admitted that he’ll be interested in signing for the Premier League giants, saying:

“If Manchester United come, I will think about it.”

And when asked about Gakpo during the pre-match presser, United manager ten Hag’s had a huge grin on his face. His reaction is being taken as a huge hint that the club are genuinely looking to seal the deal for the Dutchman.

Watch the clip below: