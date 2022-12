According to The Daily Mirror, West Ham United wants to add Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina to their midfield options.

After his World Cup heroics for Morocco, the 26-year-old Amrabat was being watched by the Hammers.

Declan Rice’s future at West Ham is uncertain, thus Caicedo is seen as a long-term replacement.

Since then, The Mirror has claimed that the two players—Amrabat, valued at £35 million, and Caicedo, at £42 million—are on David Moyes’ wishlist.