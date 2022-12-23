West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku is currently on loan at Turkish club Besiktas.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Masuaku is expected to leave the Turkish club during the January transfer window and Greek outfit Olympiakos are prepared to provide him with an exit route.

The versatile fullback who can also play as a winger is unwanted at Besiktas and he is open to joining Olympiakos. Sabuncuoglu claims that Masuaku has already confirmed his transfer desire to the Olympiakos director over a phone call.

“Olympiakos begins formal negotiations for Arthur Masuaku,” Sabuncuoglu said via his personal Twitter account. “Olympiakos Technical Director Michel talked to Masuaku on the phone and got the reply ‘I will come’ from the player.”

It will be interesting to see if the Greek outfit can agree on a deal with the Hammers regarding the 29-year-old.

It is evident that Masuaku does not have a future at West Ham and therefore a permanent move could be ideal for all parties. The 29-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and a move to Olympiakos could help him get his career back on track.