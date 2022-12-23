According to Tuttosport, Torino believes that Nikola Vlasic will be a good buy for the Serie A team in 2023 as West Ham United looks to move on from their Premier League misfit.

Vlasic might not have been one of Zlatko Dalic’s team sheet’s first names. But he undoubtedly contributed as Croatia advanced to the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament.

West Ham’s forgotten man scored in shootout victories over Japan and Brazil, extending his excellent form since leaving the London Stadium on loan last summer.

To however lock up Vlasic to a long-term contract, Torino do not need to wait until July. The former Everton youngster’s contract was amended by West Ham to include a £13 million option-to-buy clause.

The player is loving life at Torino who had been amazing since joining the Italian club.

He said:

“The Torino fans are fantastic.”

“From the first day I arrived in the city, they took me by the hand. Everyone asks me to stay for a long time. I am very happy at Torino. Let’s see what happens in the summer.”

According to Tuttosport, Torino is still hoping to negotiate a lower fee. But, failing that, there is an understanding that Vlasic, who joined West Ham for £25 million from CSKA Moscow just a year and a half ago, would represent excellent value for money, especially after some outstanding performances in Italy’s top flight.

Meanwhile, West Ham has already made their first acquisition for 2023. Due to the expiration of his Sao Paulo contract, Luizao will join for free. Since then, Hammers manager David Moyes has downplayed the possibility of more signings.