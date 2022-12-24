Alex Ferguson tried to make a massive double signing just a couple of weeks before retiring

Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to make a massive double signing for Manchester United just weeks before announcing his retirement.
Fergie called it quits at Old Trafford in 2013, after winning his 13th Premier League title, reclaiming it from Manchester City.
However, it’s been revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson tried to make a massive double signing for Manchester United just a couple of weeks before retirement but failed.
According to former United player Patrice Evra, the Scotsman was planning to stay at United for a while longer and was trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to build on the success of 2013.
Evra discussed Ferguson’s plans in depth with the club’s official podcast:
“Two weeks before his retirement, I remember there was a lot of media saying Ferguson will maybe retire next year, and he said to me, “Patrice, I will never retire. I will be here another 10 years.
“He then said: ‘My target is I’m 99 per cent sure we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to win the Champions League again. Ninety-nine per cent.’
“And to be fair, when I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this.”
The extraordinary revelation from Evra means that had Sir Alex Ferguson been successful in signing Bale and Ronaldo, and stayed on as the manager, things would have been very different for Manchester United.
But unfortunately for them, not only did they fail to sign the two superstars at that time, but Ferguson also retired and they have never been the same again.