Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

According to a report from Fichajes, he is one of the options on Mikel Arteta’s transfer wish list ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Brighton are not prepared to sell the 23-year-old playmaker in the middle of the season, and they will only listen to offers in the summer.

The Gunners could definitely use midfield reinforcements right now and the Argentine international could prove to be a quality, long-term addition. Mac Allister has been a key player for Brighton since joining the club and he was outstanding for Argentina in the World Cup as well.

The 23-year-old was a key player for the South American giants as they won the World Cup in Qatar last week.

The report from Fichajes adds that the player is likely to cost a premium after his performances in the World Cup. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners are willing to break the bank to secure his services.

Mac Allister will add quality, depth and some much-needed variety to the Arsenal midfield.

Currently, Arteta has been using Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as his preferred central midfielders and the arrival of Mac Allister will add some craft and technical ability to the midfield.

The 23-year-old has proven his quality in the World Cup and he is ready to succeed at a big club like Arsenal.

If the Gunners come calling with a concrete offer in the coming months, the midfielder is likely to be tempted to join them.