Chelsea could look to sell defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the upcoming windows.

According to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea could look to sell the 31-year-old defender just a few months after signing him.

Apparently, the Blues have not been impressed with his performances so far and they are looking to recoup most of the €30 million they paid for him.

Koulibaly arrived as a replacement for German international Antonio Rudiger who joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The former Napoli star was expected to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge and become the lynchpin of Chelsea’s defence. However, things are not going according to plan, and Koulibaly is now considered an expendable asset.

It remains to be seen whether there are clubs willing to provide the £295k-a-week star with an exit route when the transfer window opens next month.

The 31-year-old was a top-class player during his time in Italy and the report from TMW claims that he could return to the Italian league once again.

The defender still has a few years left at the top level, and he could prove to be a quality addition for most teams for the right price. Ideally, Chelsea should look to give him some more time to adapt to English football instead of selling him in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will have to dip into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements if they end up selling Koulibaly.

Graham Potter cannot depend on Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva to start most games between now and the end of the season. Summer signing Wesley Fofana is currently sidelined with an injury but he is expected to return to action in the coming weeks.