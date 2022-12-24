West Ham United is considering the possibility of signing the Ukrainian playmaker Ruslan Malinovskyi.

The Atalanta midfielder has been heavily linked to West Ham’s London rivals Tottenham as well, with rumors suggesting the Lilywhites were considering Malinovskyi over the summer.

“West Ham have also looked and could be in the race.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims David Moyes has personally asked West Ham board to sign playmaker.

“David Moyes made direct contact with the player. So West Ham are in the race, and Tottenham, as I understand it, are still in a consideration phase. So we’ll see how quickly [this progresses] if they move in January.”