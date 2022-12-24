Erling Haaland has a special relationship with Leeds United as the Norwegian prepares to take on the side he adores

As City prepares to take on Leeds United, one player, in particular, will be looking forward to the encounter.

Erling Haaland has always had a close relationship with the City of Leeds and the football that is played there. The Norwegian was born in Leeds at a time when his father Alfie was playing for Leeds United before joining Manchester City.

As a result, the striker has always had an innate connection to the community and the football team, and he has previously expressed his love for Leeds United publicly claiming that he is a Leeds United fan.

When he was 16 years old, he had mapped out his career plan of playing the English League claiming that his “dream is to win the Premier League with Leeds”.

He has also been filmed signing autographs for Leeds United fans in the past while wearing their shorts.

Standard video of Haaland signing autographs from his car… oh wait. What shorts are those? He’s Leeds isn’t he… pic.twitter.com/g8FtWBBXPd — Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) July 29, 2021

And apparently, he had almost joined Leeds in the past as revealed by James Milner. He was asked about Haaland’s connections with Leeds to which he told Viaplay (via Team Talk):

“I can confirm that he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him.”

It is going to be a special occasion for the Norwegian and he is looking forward to the match against his former RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch. The American revealed (via 90min) that Haaland texted him as soon as the fixtures were out saying that it is the fixture he is most looking forward to.

But he will keep his emotions aside as he prepares to take on Leeds United. He has already scored 18 goals in the league so far and provided 3 assists in just 13 games, and he will look to continue his insane goal-scoring form against the club he adores.

Manchester City returned to playing domestic football in Thursday’s League Cup clash against Liverpool and it took Haaland only 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet and there is almost no doubt that he will be on the scoresheet again against a struggling Leeds United.