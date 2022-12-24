Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has now posted an emotional message on social media after being booed by the Besiktas fans.

The 26-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at the Turkish club, and he was taken off just 28 minutes into the Turkish Cup clash against Sanliurfaspor on Wednesday.

When Alli was coming off, the Besiktas fans decided to boo him off the pitch because of his poor performances since joining the club.

The player has now taken to social media to share an emotional message, implying that he will not give up on the game that has helped save his life.

Once regarded as a world-class talent, the 26-year-old has regressed massively, and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his confidence and form in the coming months.

Alli has already fallen down the pecking order at his parent club Everton, and he is likely to be sold permanently at the end of the season.

The player moved to Besiktas in order to play regular first-team football, but things are clearly not going according to plan for him at the Turkish club either. He has two goals in nine games for the Turkish outfit so far this season.