Laura Woods admits she was suspended in school for sneaking into the boys’ toilet

Laura Woods has admitted that she was suspended from school for sneaking into the boys’ restrooms amongst other ‘naughty things’.

She is one of the biggest sports presenters in the game today and served as one of ITV’s primary reporters for the World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old Woods has won the SJA Sports Presenter of the Year award twice. She also won a lot of praise for the way she covered the World Cup in Qatar.

Woods, however, admitted that she had a history of misbehaviour while in school and had been suspended for her mischievous behaviour, which included climbing windows and using the boys’ toilet.

She spoke about her school adventures on the Happy Hour podcast. She said:

“I got suspended [at school] for a combination of lots of naughty things. “I climbed out of a window, but it was on the ground level. I climbed out of the window, I don’t know why. “I climbed out the window during Spanish class, they closed the window behind me and then I would wave to my teacher through the window. “But I’d do it without her noticing. That was the crux of it, like get out before she notices. “And that got me in a lot of trouble, just generally being like, fairly naughty in general. “We went into the boys’ toilet, and that was apparently really naughty as well. “So those were all kind of strikes that led up to me being suspended.”

Woods went on to say that she would “lose focus” and that she believes her mischieve behaviour was caused by a type of ADHD. It was only the PE and English lessons that she enjoyed the most which now shows with her career choice.