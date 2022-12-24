Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Newcastle United Striker Chris Wood.

The New Zealand international is being linked with a move away from Newcastle in January, because of the lack of game time.

The 31-year-old player has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and he needs to leave in order to play more often.

Leeds are looking to add more depth and quality to their attack, and Wood could prove to be a quality short-term addition for them.

Apparently, there could be a loan opportunity to bring the player to Elland Road when the transfer window opens in January.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that the player is not getting much game time at Newcastle and he could be on the move next month.

Leeds will need to improve their squad in January in order to finish the season strongly and Wood could prove to be a quality addition. The experienced striker is a seasoned Premier League player and he could make a big difference in the final third for Jesse Marsch’s side.