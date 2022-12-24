Manchester United have been linked with a move for Frenkie de Jong for a while now.

There were reports during the summer transfer window that Manchester United had agreed on a fee with Barcelona for the Dutch international, but the player decided to stay put at Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old has been an important player for Xavi Hernandez this season, but a report from Sport claims that he could be on the move at the end of the season.

The report also adds that Manchester United are absolutely convinced that they will have an opportunity to sign the player in the summer. Although Barcelona maintains that the player is not for sale, the English club believes that it is a negotiation strategy and they will eventually open the door to a potential transfer.

Erik ten Hag knows all about De Jong having worked with him at Ajax, and it seems that the Manchester United manager has made the 25-year-old a priority target.

Manchester United have to improve their midfield if they want to challenge for major trophies and a signing like De Jong could transform them.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and selling the 25-year-old could give them a much-needed boost.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can finally convince the Dutch international to move to Old Trafford.

However, a player of his quality could demand regular Champions League football, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can finish in the top four this season.