Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the French defender Malo Gusto.

According to a report from MediaFoot, the Red Devils are preparing a substantial offer for the 19-year-old full-back and they could submit a bid of around €30 million for him.

The young defender has impressed with French club Lyon and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can bring him to the Premier League in the upcoming windows.

The defender has a contract with the French club until the summer of 2024 and they could consider selling him at the end of the season.

The summer transfer window could be Lyon’s final opportunity to pocket a substantial fee for the 19-year-old. The report adds that the French club could be open to selling the player for an offer that exceeds €30 million.

Manchester United already have Diogo Dalot as their first choice right back, and it seems that Erik ten Hag is already looking to add more competition to his side.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Gusto will certainly spell the end for Aaron Wan Bissaka, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The former Crystal Palace defender will need to leave the club in search of regular football, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Meanwhile, Gusto will battle it out with the Dalot for the starting berth, and it remains to be seen who comes out on top. Both players are extremely talented, and they would sort out Manchester United’s right-back slot for the foreseeable future.