Newcastle eyeing a move for 29-year-old star if they finish in top four

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Romelu Lukaku at the end of this season.

According to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb, Newcastle could make a move for the Belgian international if they manage to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and he will return to Chelsea at the end of the season. The 29-year-old is unwanted at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues will look to sell him permanently during the summer transfer window.

Newcastle certainly have the financial means to bring the player to St James’ Park and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Blues in the coming months.

The Magpies are currently third in the league table, and there is no reason why they cannot finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, club director Dan Ashworth signed the player during his time at West Brom, and he is looking to reunite with the Belgian once again at Newcastle this time.

Lukaku has not been at his best since joining Chelsea for the second spell, but he could be a useful addition for Newcastle if he can regain his sharpness and confidence.