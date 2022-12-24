Newcastle are reportedly already in talks to sign Brazilian teen Matheus Franca in order to gain an advantage over rivals before the January transfer window opens.

Numerous elite European teams are keeping an eye on 18-year-old Franca after he had a breakout season with Flamengo.

Franca won the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores in his first season as a professional, which attracted the attention of interested teams.

And according to Brazilian outlet Globo, Newcastle have begun negotiations with the club in a bid to sign him early in the transfer window.

Eddie Howe is eager to bolster his squad in January as Newcastle look to build on their impressive first half of the season and challenge for the top 4 spot.

If he moves to the north east, Franca, who is regarded as Flamengo’s best player since they sold Vinicius Jnr to Real Madrid in 2018, would undoubtedly bring more flair and quality.