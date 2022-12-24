Newcastle, West Ham want 22-year-old World Cup star valued at €20-25m

Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old had a stellar World Cup campaign, and he helped Morocco reach the semifinals of the competition.

According to a report from Fichajes, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the central midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with a concrete offer in the coming weeks.

Ounahi was excellent during the World Cup and he showed that he has the ability to succeed at the highest level.

Newcastle could certainly use more quality in their central midfield, and the Moroccan international could prove to be a quality, long-term signing. The 22-year-old is far from his peak, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

On the other hand, West Ham have had a disappointing campaign so far, and they will look to turn things around during the second half of the season. A signing like Ounahi could transform them in the midfield.

The 22-year-old would add some much-needed creativity and flair in the middle and he could form a quality partnership with the England international Declan Rice.

According to the Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, Ounahi is available for a fee of around €20-€25 million and the likes of Newcastle and West Ham should be able to afford that.

The 22-year-old deserves to play at a higher level on the back of his World Cup exploits and a move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up in his career.