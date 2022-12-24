Report: West Ham star Declan Rice is open to joining Chelsea but only on one condition

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is reportedly open to making a move to Chelsea in the summer.

According to the report by The Atlhetic, the English midfielder is ready to sign for the London giants but on one condition, i.e, they qualify for the Champions League this season.

As per the report by Daily Mail, West Ham are looking for £100 million for the 23-year-old, while, The Athletic have reported that they are looking for a fee around £150 million.

And if the new owners decide to hand Potter an open chequebook, it will be impossible for David Moyes to stop the move from happening.

Declan, according to the Athletic, is refusing to sign a new contract with West Ham and will leave the club in the summer of 2023 with the player looking forward to making a move to Chelsea but only if they qualify for the most prestigious European competition.

His contract with the Hammers expires in 2025 and this will perhaps be one of the only chance West Ham will get to maximise their profit on him.