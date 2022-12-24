“They are pursuing the player” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United are pursuing the transfer of €50m star

Denzel Dumfries, a defender for Inter Milan, is being “pursued” by Manchester United, though a January transfer will be “really difficult,” according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who spoke with GiveMeSport.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly surplus to requirements, the Red Devils are thought to be in the market for a new right-back, and Erik ten Hag of Dumfries has emerged as a possible option.

According to the Italian website CalcioMercatoWeb, United and Chelsea are both interested in luring Dumfries away from the San Siro.

According to the report, Inter are to demand a fee of around €50 million for the Dutch star, a price that may prove to be a bit too high for the two Premier League clubs for a position where they both have good options in Reece James and Diogo Dalot.

The full-back has 2 years left in his current contract with the Italian club, which will mean Inter will hold a stronger position at the negotiation table as they will be in no hurry to sell him.

And while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United are pursuing the player, he admits that it is very unlikely that they will invest the crazy money on a right-back. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don’t see them honestly investing crazy money on that position. “So, when I see links to Denzel Dumfries, it’s true that they are pursuing the player, but I think it’s going to be really difficult for them to sign Dumfries in January especially having a budget limited because of the Glazer situation and also because they need a striker. “So, I don’t see the Dumfries deal available for Man United in January.”

During his time at Inter, Dumfries has established himself as one of the top attacking right-backs in the league, racking up seven goals and 10 assists in 65 appearances across all competitions.

He had a great World Cup tournament as well, in particular the game against USA where he scored one and assisted twice, helping Netherlands win 3-1.