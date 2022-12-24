Tottenham devise a plan to bring down 23-year-old target’s asking price

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

The 23-year-old right-back is on Antonio Conte’s radar ahead of the January transfer window, and Tottenham are hoping to sign him next month.

According to a report from Correio da Manhã (h/t SportWitness), Tottenham have a 50% sell-on clause in the contract of Sporting midfielder, Marcus Edwards. And it appears that the London club are hoping to make use of that option in order to bring down the asking price for Porro.

The report claims that Spurs will let go of the clause and Edwards’s contract if Sporting are prepared to sell Porro for a fee of around €30 million. The defender has a release clause of €45 million and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell the player for a knockdown price.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese club since joining them, and he has one goal and nine assists to his name across all competitions.

The defender has all the attributes to develop into a quality full-back and Tottenham could use someone like him during the second half of the season.

The London club had to rely on players like Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal as the right-backs this season and both players have been largely underwhelming. Porro could be an upgrade on Conte’s current right-back options and he could develop into a top-class player under the management of the Italian.