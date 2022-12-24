Leeds United coach Mark Jackson recently left the club to take over the role of head coach at MK Dons.

The Premier League side are now expected to bring a replacement soon.

According to reports, club director Victor Orta is disappointed with Jackson’s departure, but he also acknowledges that the chance to manage MK Dons is a great opportunity for the former Leeds coach and he deserves to take the next step in his career.

“Whilst I am sad to let Mark leave us, this is a great opportunity for him to go and experience being a head coach and he deserves to take this next step,” Orta said, as quoted by YEP. “Not only has Jacko been instrumental in progressing many of our young players, but he has also been a really important part of Jesse’s team. We will always be grateful to Jacko and I am sure that the fans will always welcome him at Elland Road.”

Jackson has been instrumental in the development of a number of young players at Leeds United and he was an important part of Jesse Marsch’s coaching team.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can replace him adequately over the next few weeks.

The Whites have been quite mediocre in the Premier League this season and they will be under pressure to turn things around during the second half of the campaign. They should look to improve their squad during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary reinforcements next month.