Video: Fan footage shows Emi Martinez’s brilliant mind games against Tchouameni that led to him missing

New fan footage has surfaced on the internet today showing a new angle of Emi Martinez’s brilliant mind-games against Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni in the World Cup final which the Frenchman went on to miss.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who scored twice, and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick, each scored their respective teams’ first penalties before Martinez saved Coman’s and Dybala made it 2-1.

And the pressure was on the approaching 20-year-old Tchouameni. However, Martinez can be seen grabbing the ball and arrogantly taking it with him refusing to hand it over to the player while rallying up the Argentinian fans.

And when the referee sternly asked for the ball, he instead threw it away from the player making him go and fetch it.

The mind games worked as the midfielder dragged his penalty wide with the keeper diving to the right way, and the miss turned out to be decisive as the penalty shootout finished 3-2 and Argentina were crowned World Champions.

Watch Martinez’s expert mind games below: (footage via @MGQ4K):