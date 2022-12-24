Video: ‘He f****d it all!’ – After Mbappe, Emi Martinez has now turned his attention to Tchouameni mocking him for the costly penalty miss

Emiliano Martinez has continued to mock the French team following Argentina’s World Cup final victory.

After videos of him continuously mocking Kylian Mbappe throughout their trophy celebrations went viral, there was quite a bit of criticism aimed at the Argentina squad, in particular, Martinez for not showing grace in victory.

But that has not stopped the World Cup hero, instead, he has now aimed a dig at Real Madrid’s Tchouameni who missed his penalty in the shootout dragging it wide.

Martinez won a series of mind games as Les Bleus sent their takers forward, saving from Kingsley Coman before unsettling Tchouameni enough to cause the 22-year-old to send his effort skidding past the post.

Addressing the fans during the ongoing celebrations in South America, the spoke about the mind-games he played on the French players and that he knew the Real Madrid man would miss it. He said:

“When I save the first penalty in the final, I know that the other boy was going to be very nervous. I tried to play him mentally by throwing the ball away, talking to him… And he missed the goal, he f*cked it all.”

— Football España (@footballespana_) December 23, 2022

Martinez has been dubbed “the most hated man in football” by former Les Bleus star Adil Rami for his recent antics, and France has also filed a complaint over his taunts of Mbappe, but the 30-year-old goalkeeper seems to show no sign of stopping in his provocative behaviour.