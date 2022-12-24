Video: Leicester City starlet suffers season ending injury from a horrific tackle against Wolves

Will Alves, a promising young player for Leicester, has sustained a season-ending knee injury, and Brendan Rodgers called it “one of the worst challenges I’ve seen.”

The 17-year-old midfielder came off the bench to play in the Foxes’ Carabao Cup victory away at MK Dons on Tuesday.

He started the following day’s FA Youth Cup game against Wolves, where he was at the receiving end of an appalling tackle from Caden Voice.

The clip appears to show a clear attempt to injure the player, with Voice not appearing to attempt for the ball.

The challenge sparked a heated altercation between Leicester and Wolves players and the referee immediately showed the Wolves player a red card for the horrific tackle.

Watch the tackle below: