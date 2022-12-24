West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign the Brazilian winger Tete during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at French club Lyon and he has done well in the French league.

The player has five goals and three assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a useful addition to the Hammers.

As per 90 Min, the player has been offered to other Premier League clubs as well.

The Hammers have been underwhelming this season, and they will be expected to improve considerably during the second half of the campaign.

David Moyes could certainly use some attacking reinforcements, and the Brazilian could be an inexpensive addition. The 22-year-old is expected to be available for a knockdown price in January, given the fact that he will be a free agent in the summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers are willing to take a gamble on the Brazilian and bring him to the London club next month.

Tete is still only 22 and he has a lot of room for improvement. He could develop into an important first-team player for the Hammers in the long run.