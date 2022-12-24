Referee admits he made a mistake in the World Cup final

Referee Szymon Marciniak has now revealed that he made a mistake during the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The South American giants managed to beat the defending World champions on penalties to clinch the World Cup trophy eventually but there were a number of controversial moments in the game.

Marciniak was accused of letting Lionel Messi’s second goal of the game stand, despite the Argentine bench stepping onto the pitch when the goal was scored.

The Polish referee produced evidence that it was a similar case with Kylian Mbappe’s goal as well and the France players were already on the pitch when Mbappe was in the process of converting his chance.

However, he believes that he made a mistake when he decided to stop a France counterattack, following a foul from the Argentine defender Marcos Acuna. Marciniak believes that he should have played advantage and such errors are bound to happen in a game of this magnitude.

However, he was relieved that there were no major mistakes by the officials in the game.

“Of course, there were mistakes in this final,” he Sport.PL.

“I interrupted the French counter-attack after a bad tackle by Marcos Acuna.