TalkSport pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Aaron Wan-Bissaka is open to joining West Ham in January.

But Agbonlahor isn’t sure Wan-Bissaka is what West Ham needs as he questions if the Hammers want a creative full back or a defensive full-back.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider, “With Wan-Bissaka, everyone knows what sort of defender he is so what sort of defender do West Ham want? Do they want a defender who is no-nonsense and nobody beats?”

“Do they want a defender with quality who can get balls into Scamacca and the attacking players? “That’s what you’ve got to decide when you’re looking at Wan-Bissaka and that’s what West Ham have got to decide.”

The TV pundit added, “I’m sure that he will be looking at more of a permanent move because he just hasn’t had a sniff at Man United.”