Brazil’s former manager Tite robbed in Rio after World Cup failure

Brazil’s World Cup manager was allegedly robbed in Rio while he was out for a walk at 6am in the morning.

Tite had been in charge of the Brazilian team since 2016 – and even led them to Copa America glory three years ago – but resigned after their World Cup quarter-final exit to Croatia.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo (via Daily Mail) the 61-year-old was allegedly robbed of a chain, after which the thief slammed him for Brazil’s World Cup elimination.

He had just recently returned to his hometown after leading the National team to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, which they surprisingly lost to Croatia.

Shortly after retiring he spoke to the media saying:

‘The cycle ended and I said that one-and-a-half years ago and I keep to my word. We cannot make a drama. There are other great professionals that can replace me. The cycle is over.’

His record with the Brazilian team has been quite impressive. In the 81 matches he managed, he won 60 of those and his team scored 174 goals, playing some great free-flowing football.