Chelsea are looking to strengthen their offensive options in the coming weeks and they have identified Benoit Badiashile as a potential target.

According to the Athletic, the Blues are looking to bring in a left-sided centre-half and they have identified the Monaco defender as an option.

The 21-year-old has done well for the French outfit and he could prove to be a quality long-term addition to Chelsea.

The report further adds that the two clubs are yet to finalise an agreement, but there is a growing belief that Chelsea could sign the player for a fee of around €35 million (£31m).

The Blues are reportedly keen on the RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as well, but the 20-year-old Croatian international is likely to cost a lot of money and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to pay a premium for his services.

Key players like Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are in their twilight years and Graham Potter will need to replace them adequately in the coming months.

The likes of Badiashile and Gvardiol could prove to be impressive additions in the long run.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has proven himself in Ligue 1 and he will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League now. He has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football and a move to Chelsea would be the ideal next step in his development.

Apparently, the Blues have been keeping tabs on him since the start of the season, and it seems that they could finally get their man in the coming weeks.