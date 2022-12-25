West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the Hammers at the end of the season.

The player will be out of contract in 2024 and he has not signed an extension with West Ham yet. The player is expected to move on in search of Champions League football.

A report from the Athletic claims that Rice wants to join a big club that can challenge for major trophies.

The 23-year-old has been West Ham’s best player for a while now and the Hammers were prepared to make him their best-paid player in the club’s history. However, Rice is keen on a summer move.

The player has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City. The report from Athletic claims that Chelsea would have an edge over their Premier League rivals in the pursuit of the England international because of the player’s history with the Blues.

Rice was released by Chelsea as a teenager and he could be keen on proving his worth at Stamford Bridge. He will feel that he has unfinished business at the London club.

The Blues will need to replace the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante in the summer when their contract expires. Rice would be an excellent addition. The Blues are thought to be keen on Jude Bellingham as well.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can agree on a reasonable fee with West Ham for their prized asset. Rice has 18 months left on his deal and the Blues will be hoping to sign him for less than the £150 million figure that was quoted at the start of the season.