According to ESPN, if the right offer comes in and “the depth of the squad is unaffected,” Newcastle could be convinced to part ways with Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, and Paul Dummett.

It is highly unlikely that the trio, who are all entering their 30s and are all out of contract in the summer, will continue to play for the team in the long run, even though Shelvey is expected to trigger a one-year extension.

With Newcastle’s incredible form putting them on track to qualify for the Champions League this season, Eddie Howe is hoping to avoid losing any of his squad members in the upcoming transfer window but could be persuaded if the right replacement becomes available.

Jonjo Shelvey looked in good shape during pre-season, but an injury has kept him out for the majority of the season, and the 30-year-old has yet to make an impression on Eddie Howe.

Despite the extension, Newcastle could sell the former Liverpool and Swansea City man if they need a replacement in the January transfer window.

According to ESPN, if the Magpies receive substantial offers for the trio of Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey, and Paul Dummett, manager, Eddie Howe ‘would consider letting them leave’.

Amongst the names of those linked with a move to Newcastle is Leicester City star, James Maddison. Newcastle wanted to sign him in the summer as well and had even made a £45m bid for him which was swiftly rejected by the Foxes, who are looking for a fee around £60m.

The attacking midfielder remains a top target for Newcastle as per ESPN, and an offer close to their asking price might be enough to land him.

Enzo Fernandez of Benfica, who won the Golden Boy award at the World Cup with Argentina, has also been linked to Newcastle. However, manager Howe has downplayed a move for the player by claiming that his likely fee would be “a bit lumpy.”