Fabrizio Romano reveals what Chelsea must do to sign World Cup star

Chelsea have been linked with the move for the RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are currently in contact regarding a potential transfer and the German club will demand a sum of more than €100 million for the Croatian international.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Now, Leipzig want way more than €90million. They hope to go for more than €100 million to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back ever. “Chelsea are still working on it. They are still in contact with people close to the player and Leipzig.”

The 20-year-old was one of the best defenders in the recently concluded World Cup, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player in the near future.

Chelsea are looking for a quality long-term replacement for players like Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva. Gvardiol could prove to be a sensational long-term acquisition for them.

The 20-year-old has proven himself at the international level and in the Bundesliga. He might be keen on making a step up in his career and moving to Stamford Bridge could be the ideal challenge for him.

Playing against world-class attackers in the Premier League will only accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

The Blues will have to make him the most expensive defender in the world and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the bank for his services.

Chelsea were very active during the summer transfer window and owner Todd Boehly is expected to back Graham Potter with considerable funds in the upcoming windows as well.

Chelsea will need to improve their squad substantially if they want to compete for the league title and the Champions League in the coming seasons. Signing a world-class talent like Gvardiol would be a real statement of intent from the London club.