Journalist claims Liverpool ‘are the frontrunners’ to sign Real Madrid target

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the England international midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Real Madrid are prepared to sign the player at the end of the season as well.

The 19-year-old has made quite a name for himself with his performances in the Bundesliga. Bellingham excelled in the World Cup with England as well, and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking to snap him up.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly demanding a fee of around €150 million for his services and journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are currently frontrunners to sign the England star.

Apparently, both Liverpool and Real Madrid have put in a lot of groundwork regarding a potential transfer, but the Reds are prepared to pay a bit more than the Spanish club.

Jacobs said to GMS: “At the moment, I think Liverpool are the frontrunners for Jude Bellingham. “Real Madrid have put in a lot of legwork as well and I think both of those two clubs have confidence. “But the difference between the two is that Liverpool perhaps are prepared to pay a bit more than Real Madrid.”

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Bellingham would be a world-class addition.

The 19-year-old is destined to develop into a superstar and a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help unlock his tremendous potential.

On the other hand, Real Madrid need to plan for a future without players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The 19-year-old England international could form an excellent partnership with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni at the heart of the Spanish club’s midfield.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can beat Real Madrid and secure Bellingham’s services in the coming months.